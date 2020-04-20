ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A protest to reopen Maryland amid the coronavirus pandemic was reportedly set for 9 a.m. Monday morning, but it didn’t happen.

When WJZ camera crews showed up at 9 a.m. in Annapolis, they saw no protest.

Instead, a lone pickup truck was seen circling city streets with American and “Don’t Tread On Me” flags flying, and one protestor was seen walking up and down the streets with a “Don’t Tread On Me” flag.

The city of Annapolis had been warning residents and business owners that traffic could be bad downtown due to another protest scheduled for Monday.

They have since pulled their tweet off from Twitter.

According to the city of Annapolis, it was supposed to be the same “Reopen Maryland” group that protested over the weekend. But the Reopen Maryland group said it’s not them.

“There have been reports of a demonstration tomorrow in Annapolis to protest the state’s shutdown and lockdown orders, the group said on their page. “#ReOpenMaryland is NOT hosting, sponsoring or endorsing any protest events in Annapolis.”

The group is scheduled to begin protesting at 9 a.m. People are protesting the closure of many non-essential businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Residents who need access to homes or businesses in the area should approach law enforcement before entering the area,” according to a tweet from the city.

Over the weekend, Reopen Maryland protested with a parade of cars honking near State Circle. Many had signs or writing on their cars to share their stories.

They called on Gov. Larry Hogan to remove some restrictions the state has put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“#ReopenMaryland did sponsor a successful, well-attended, law-abiding protest on Saturday, 18 April 2020, in which numerous Marylanders peacefully exercised their constitutional rights. #ReopenMaryland is committed to peaceful and law-abiding advocacy,” the group said.