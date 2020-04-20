CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 13.6K COVID-19 Cases, 500 Deaths Reported In Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — There are now more than 13,600 coronavirus cases and more than 500 deaths in Maryland, according to new data released Monday morning. More than 900 people have also recovered from the virus.

According to the state health department, there are now 13,684 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 516 have died from the virus and 66 more probable deaths. That’s an increase of 854 coronavirus cases since Sunday morning. Over the weekend, the numbers decreased two days in a row.

More than 57,000 tested negative for COVID-19 in the state and of the 3,014 hospitalized, 917 were released from isolation.

The 21215 zip code remains at the top for the number of cases.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Here’s the numbers around the state: 

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 32 (1)
Anne Arundel 1,098 (42) 6*
Baltimore City 1,511 (49) 5*
Baltimore County 1,875 (44) 6*
Calvert 114 (3)
Caroline 39
Carroll 335 (30) 1*
Cecil 134 (3)
Charles 392 (19) 1*
Dorchester 23 (1)
Frederick 616 (25) 5*
Garrett 4
Harford 226 (1) 5*
Howard 538 (12) 1*
Kent 28 (1)
Montgomery 2,647 (89) 17*
Prince George’s 3,583 (103) 9*
Queen Anne’s 26 (2)
St. Mary’s 107 (2)
Somerset 11
Talbot 22 (1)
Washington 123 (3)
Wicomico 166 (3)
Worcester 34
Data Not Available (82) 10*

 

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 108
10-19 300
20-29 1,488 (2)
30-39 2,245 (12)
40-49 2,442 (10) 1*
50-59 2,632 (33) 5*
60-69 2,015 (80) 11*
70-79 1,385 (115) 10*
80+ 1,069 (185) 29*
Age Data Not Available (79) 10*
Female: 7,374 (242) 35*
Male: 6,310 (274) 31*
Gender Data Not Available:

 

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 5,064 (207) 17*
Asian (NH) 284 (22) 1*
White (NH) 3,156 (181) 37*
Hispanic 1,744 (26)
Other (NH) 519 (16)
Data Not Available 2,917 (64) 11*

 

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply