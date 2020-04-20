ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — There are now more than 13,600 coronavirus cases and more than 500 deaths in Maryland, according to new data released Monday morning. More than 900 people have also recovered from the virus.
According to the state health department, there are now 13,684 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 516 have died from the virus and 66 more probable deaths. That’s an increase of 854 coronavirus cases since Sunday morning. Over the weekend, the numbers decreased two days in a row.
UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 13,684 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland.
We have added 854 cases since yesterday.
Negative tests: 57,713
Number of deaths: 516
Number of probable deaths: 66
Released from isolation: 917https://t.co/1RfN0kNmTz
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) April 20, 2020
More than 57,000 tested negative for COVID-19 in the state and of the 3,014 hospitalized, 917 were released from isolation.
The 21215 zip code remains at the top for the number of cases.
ZIP CODES WITH HIGHEST CASE COUNTS (1-5):
21215, 269 cases, Baltimore/Baltimore City
20783, 237 cases, Prince George's
20906, 232 cases, Montgomery
20706, 231 cases, Prince George's
20904, 225 cases, Montgomery
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) April 20, 2020
Here’s the numbers around the state:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|32
|(1)
|Anne Arundel
|1,098
|(42)
|6*
|Baltimore City
|1,511
|(49)
|5*
|Baltimore County
|1,875
|(44)
|6*
|Calvert
|114
|(3)
|Caroline
|39
|Carroll
|335
|(30)
|1*
|Cecil
|134
|(3)
|Charles
|392
|(19)
|1*
|Dorchester
|23
|(1)
|Frederick
|616
|(25)
|5*
|Garrett
|4
|Harford
|226
|(1)
|5*
|Howard
|538
|(12)
|1*
|Kent
|28
|(1)
|Montgomery
|2,647
|(89)
|17*
|Prince George’s
|3,583
|(103)
|9*
|Queen Anne’s
|26
|(2)
|St. Mary’s
|107
|(2)
|Somerset
|11
|Talbot
|22
|(1)
|Washington
|123
|(3)
|Wicomico
|166
|(3)
|Worcester
|34
|Data Not Available
|(82)
|10*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|108
|10-19
|300
|20-29
|1,488
|(2)
|30-39
|2,245
|(12)
|40-49
|2,442
|(10)
|1*
|50-59
|2,632
|(33)
|5*
|60-69
|2,015
|(80)
|11*
|70-79
|1,385
|(115)
|10*
|80+
|1,069
|(185)
|29*
|Age Data Not Available
|(79)
|10*
|Female:
|7,374
|(242)
|35*
|Male:
|6,310
|(274)
|31*
|Gender Data Not Available:
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|5,064
|(207)
|17*
|Asian (NH)
|284
|(22)
|1*
|White (NH)
|3,156
|(181)
|37*
|Hispanic
|1,744
|(26)
|Other (NH)
|519
|(16)
|Data Not Available
|2,917
|(64)
|11*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.