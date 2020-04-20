HOWARD COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — The Howard County Police Animal Control and Adoption Center has a pet food bank available to those who need help during the current state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Anyone who needs help can reach out to them directly at animalcontrol@howardcounty.gov.
PLEASE SHARE: The #HoCoPolice Animal Control and Adoption Center has a pet food bank available to those who need assistance during the current state of emergency.
Those needing help can reach out to them directly at animalcontrol@howardcountymd.gov. #HoCoMD pic.twitter.com/pRHyvYj8JO
— Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) April 20, 2020
The department said anyone who would like to donate can do so through its Amazon wish list.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Those who wish to drop off donations can leave them at 8576 Davis Road, Columbia, Maryland.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.