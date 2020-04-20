CORONAVIRUS IN MDGov. Larry Hogan, First Lady Yumi Acquire 500K COVID-19 Testing Kits From South Korean Lab
HOWARD COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — The Howard County Police Animal Control and Adoption Center has a pet food bank available to those who need help during the current state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone who needs help can reach out to them directly at animalcontrol@howardcounty.gov.

The department said anyone who would like to donate can do so through its Amazon wish list. 

Those who wish to drop off donations can leave them at 8576 Davis Road, Columbia, Maryland.

