WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Maryland is getting more than $1.6 million to help workers laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state’s congressional delegation announced Monday the state will get $1.665 million in grants to create temporary disaster relief jobs for laid-off workers.

The funding is part of the $2 trillion CARES Act, also known as the coronavirus stimulus package.

The jobs will be related to the state’s response to COVID-19 and in industries that are still hiring.

Nationwide, the CARES Act provided $345 million for the program.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

