BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles and Chick-Fil-A donated hundreds of meals to employees at MedStar Harbor Hospital on Monday, the team said.
The Orioles said each employee on both day and night shifts will get a meal. In total, they donated 645 meals of Chick-Fil-A chicken.
“During these difficult and uncertain times, the entire Orioles organization is grateful for the dedicated individuals supporting and protecting our community including healthcare workers, first responders, grocery store employees, public servants, and volunteers,” the team said in a press release.
As of Monday, there are nearly 13,700 confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.