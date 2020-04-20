CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 13.6K COVID-19 Cases, 500 Deaths Reported In Maryland
By Rachael Cardin
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A new walk-up coronavirus testing site is open in Annapolis Monday.

The testing site, at 1950 Drew St, will have a limited number of tests on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parole Health Center. Patients who think they have COVID-19 have to be symptomatic and have to have an appointment before they can be screened.

According to officials, they were planning to test 20 to 25 people but as of noon they had already tested 40 people.

