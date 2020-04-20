ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A new walk-up coronavirus testing site is open in Annapolis Monday.
The testing site, at 1950 Drew St, will have a limited number of tests on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parole Health Center. Patients who think they have COVID-19 have to be symptomatic and have to have an appointment before they can be screened.
#HAPPENINGNOW A #COVIDー19 testing site is set up along Drew Street in #ANNAPOLIS @wjz pic.twitter.com/yyNiA4yXfG
— Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) April 20, 2020
According to officials, they were planning to test 20 to 25 people but as of noon they had already tested 40 people.
Anne Arundel County Health Officer, Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman talks about testing site – saying ‘we were planning to test 20-25 but we are already at 40 and we’re not even halfway through.’ @wjz pic.twitter.com/8gfcfYQcrU
— Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) April 20, 2020
