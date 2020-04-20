PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — One person is dead and four others are injured after a crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Monday night, officials said.
The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. near Route 202. Multiple vehicles were involved, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said.
One person, a pedestrian, was hit and killed at the scene. Three people were transported to area hospitals, while a fourth refused transport. All four were described as having minor injuries, fire officials said.
The southbound BW Parkway is closed in the area.
U.S. Park Police are investigating the crash. It’s unclear why the pedestrian was on the road.