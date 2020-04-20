CORONAVIRUS IN MDGov. Larry Hogan, First Lady Yumi Acquire 500K COVID-19 Testing Kits From South Korean Lab
By Mark Viviano
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WJZ) — Long before the Ravens arrived, Baltimore football had a deep history with the Colts, and Mike Curtis was one of the greats of those glory days.

The legendary linebacker died Monday in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was 77.

Curtis, a first-round draft pick by the Colts out of Duke University in 1965, was a team captain who played 11 seasons in Baltimore. An intimidating tackler and team leader, he played in two Super Bowls with the Colts.

Voted to the Pro Bowl four times, Curtis gained further fame for tackling a fan who ran onto the field at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore in 1971.

The Washington, D.C., native finished his career with the Washington Redskins.

He leaves behind three children and seven grandchildren.

