HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — Two fires in northeastern Maryland Sunday started due to unattended cooking, the state fire marshal’s office said.
One of the fires broke out just after 9 a.m. in the 700 block of Ontario Street in Havre de Grace.
The blaze caused $130,000 in damage, but no injuries were reported, officials said.
The occupants were displaced and are being helped by Harford County Disaster Assistance.
The second fire happened in Cecil County. Details weren’t immediately available.
The fire marshal’s office said people should keep a lid nearby while cooking to smother grease fires and should not lave cooking food unattended.