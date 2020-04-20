CORONAVIRUS IN MDGov. Larry Hogan, First Lady Yumi Acquire 500K COVID-19 Testing Kits From South Korean Lab
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Much of Maryland is under the threat for severe weather on Tuesday.

A front will bring with it some slightly warmer temperatures and also a risk for strong to severe storms.

Areas north and east of Baltimore are under a slight risk for severe storms while areas south and west are under a lower risk.

The best chance for storms will be between noon and 3 p.m.

Once the front passes, cooler air will move into the region.

