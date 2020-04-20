BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were injured in separate shootings in Baltimore Monday afternoon and evening, police said.
The first shooting involved a 22-year-old man who was shot multiple times in southeast Baltimore. Patrol officers responded to the 2300 block of Jefferson Street at around 3:56 p.m. where they found the man shot multiple times to his upper and lower body.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown, police said.
Southeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
The second shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Collington Avenue. Police said the 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower leg.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.