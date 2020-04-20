Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Forty-five people were charged with violating the governor’s coronavirus-related orders, according to state officials.
As of April 17, the governor’s spokesman Mike Ricci said there were 1,836 calls for service related to potential violators.
Our best figures indicate that as of April 17, police in Maryland have responded to 1,836 calls for service related to potential violations of the Governor's Executive Order. At this time, police in Maryland have charged 45 people with violations of the order.
— Mike Ricci (@riccimike) April 20, 2020
