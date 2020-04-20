CORONAVIRUS IN MDGov. Larry Hogan, First Lady Yumi Acquire 500K COVID-19 Testing Kits From South Korean Lab
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Voters have just hours to request mail ballots for the special election to replace the late Rep. Elijah Cummings.

In order to receive a ballot in the mail, eligible voters who are not yet registered will need to register by 5 p.m. on Tuesday. That includes 17-year-olds who will turn 18 before the April 28 election, officials said.

Paper voter registration forms also need to be sent to the voter’s local board of elections ahead of the election; they must be postmarked by no later than Tuesday.

The deadline to request an electronic ballot is Friday at 11:59 p.m.

In-person voting on April 28 will be limited.

Former Rep. Kweisi Mfume, a Democrat, will take on Kimberly Klacik, a Republican, to represent parts of Baltimore and Howard counties and Baltimore City in the House of Representatives.

