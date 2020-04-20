CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 13.6K COVID-19 Cases, 500 Deaths Reported In Maryland
Hi Everyone!

Another week in April has begun and another mostly gray, and cool week, is upon us. This has been the pattern all month, with only a few sporadic real nice days tossed in.

If you think about it, this was for the most part, last year’s April, too. Hey, it has made the self chill out a bit easier to do.

“Self chill out” I just came up with that, sound a lot nicer than “self-isolation.” Just saying! Then there is “chill in, pronounced “chillin’, but another form of shelter in place as in “CHILL IN!”

Still beats “self-isolation.” That just has a high school Health Class connotation.

Tomorrow we will be on the warm and humid side but a cold front diving across the Mid-Atlantic will kick off some, potential, gusty weather and usher in a mid-week mid 50’s, for the most part of Wednesday.

Last week I was working from home, nice to be back with you in the studio.. Stay safe, stay well and stay chilled.
MB!

