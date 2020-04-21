BROOKLYN, MD. (WJZ) — Two men were arrested shortly after midnight Tuesday after allegedly breaking into a motel room in Anne Arundel County and attempting to rob the people inside, police said.
Officers responded for an “unknown disturbance” shortly after midnight on Tuesday at the Budget Plaza Motel on Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn.
When they arrived they found an injured male victim, a female subject and two other male suspects hiding in the room. Police learned the injured male and female, no ages given, were living in the room.
They had heard a knock on the door and the male answered, which was then “violently pushed open,” and the two suspects forced their way in and struck the victim, held him down to the bed, threatening to stab him.
Police said the suspects took his wallet and money and were about to leave when officers arrived.
The suspects were arrested and charged accordingly. They are identified as Ronald Ports Jr., 48, of Baltimore; and Walter Edwards III, 29, also of Baltimore.
Northern District Detectives are handling the investigation and are asking anyone with any additional information to call 410-2220-6135 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.