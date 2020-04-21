PIKESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Police arrested a woman they say is responsible for a stabbing in Pikesville that left one man hospitalized on St. Patrick’s Day.
At around 2:03 p.m. on March 17, police responded to the 3700 block of Old Court Road for a stabbing. They learned a 32-year-old man and his acquaintance, now identified as 20-year-old Tianna Nasiaha Balboza, met at the Ramada by Wyndham Pikesville in the 1700 block of Reisterstown Road.
The two got into a fight while there, and the woman ended up stabbing the man, who left the Ramada afterward.
He was able to flag down a police officer in the 3700 block of Old Court Road and was taken to a local hospital. He is expected to survive, police said.
Police arrested and charged Balboza with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault. She is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no-bail status pending a bail review hearing.