(WJZ)- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson spoke with the media on Tuesday about a variety of topics. Aside from breaking news that he will be this year’s Madden NFL cover athlete, he also addressed two recent points of controversy that had been stirred up on social media.
The first topic of conversation centered on the recent picture on Instagram that showed Jackson working out with former Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to team website reporter Ryan Mink, Jackson said that he would be happy if the team brought Brown in for the 2020 season.
Lamar Jackson said he would be "happy" if the Ravens signed Antonio Brown but "it's not my decision."
The 31-year-old Brown missed nearly the entirety of the 2019 season due to several off the field incidents and his status with the league is uncertain. Prior to 2019, Brown had tallied six straight seasons with 100+ catches and 1,200 or more receiving yards.
The second topic of interest was Jackson’s recent tweet in response to President Donald Trump. The President tweeted out in response to a video from last year’s draft that Jackson was a “great pick” over the weekend to which Jackson replied “Truzz Trump”. The exchange caused some to wonder whether the back and forth was a statement of Jackson’s political stance. He quickly dispelled that thought process Tuesday when asked about the exchange.
Jackson said he wasn’t making a political statement by responding to President Trump on Twitter. Said he was more agreeing with the sentiment expressed by Trump.
