BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles will commit to paying baseball operations employees through at least May 31, a club source tells WJZ.
Earlier Tuesday, ten Baltimore City Council members called on the team to pay these workers for missed games during the coronavirus pandemic.
“These are hard times for all of us. The COVID-19 pandemic poses a threat not only to our health, but also to our economic well-being,” said Councilwoman Shannon Sneed. “We all have to be in this together and this means checking on Baltimore City residents and even providing extended pay and other resources to the workers of many of our great businesses in Baltimore City. Once this is over, Baltimore will be stronger and better than we have ever predicted.”
The MLB postponed its season after concerns over the coronavirus continued to grow in March.
