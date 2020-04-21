CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore than 14K cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, nearly 600 deaths reported
WOODSTOCK, Md. (WJZ) — The family of a Maryland World War II veteran found the perfect way to celebrate his 99th birthday while also following social distancing guidelines.

To celebrate Walt Robertson’s birthday, his family decided to hold a drive-by birthday parade at their home in Woodstock.

The celebration was complete with birthday-themed balloons and decorations.

