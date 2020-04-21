Comments
CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — There are 12 new cases of coronavirus at a Baltimore County inpatient psychiatric hospital.
According to state health officials, there are 12 cases of COVID-19 at the Spring Grove Hospital Center in Catonsville.
Five are patients and seven are staff members.
The Spring Grove Hospital Center is a 375-bed inpatient psychiatric hospital for both adults and adolescents. It’s owned and operated by the state of Maryland.
As of Tuesday morning, Maryland reported more than 14,000 cases of COVID-19 in the state and nearly 600 confirmed deaths.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.