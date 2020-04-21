CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore than 14K cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, nearly 600 deaths reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Baltimore News, Catonsville, coronavirus cases, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Spring Grove Hospital Center, Talkers


CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — There are 12 new cases of coronavirus at a Baltimore County inpatient psychiatric hospital.

According to state health officials, there are 12 cases of COVID-19 at the Spring Grove Hospital Center in Catonsville.

Five are patients and seven are staff members.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The Spring Grove Hospital Center is a 375-bed inpatient psychiatric hospital for both adults and adolescents. It’s owned and operated by the state of Maryland.

As of Tuesday morning, Maryland reported more than 14,000 cases of COVID-19 in the state and nearly 600 confirmed deaths.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply