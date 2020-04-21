



Thirteen cases of coronavirus have been tied to two Harford County nursing homes, officials said Tuesday.

Ten of the cases were reported at Forest Hill Health and Rehabilitation Center. Of the ten cases, five were residents and five were staff members.

A spokesperson for the facility said three residents are still being cared for at the center while two others have been taken to hospitals.

Three more cases have been reported at the Bel Air Health and Rehabilitation Center. All three involved residents, two of whom are being treated at the facility and one of whom is at a hospital.

In a statement, the facilities said, “We are doing everything in our power to protect our residents and staff”:

“We are working diligently to take heightened precautions and to adhere to protocols outlined by the Center for Disease Control (CDC). We are also working closely with our local health department to prevent exposure and to protect all our residents and staff at the Center. We are also in regular contact with our suppliers and vendors, as well as our pharmacy providers to ensure the center has access to the equipment, supplies and medications necessary to maintain care for our residents and patients.”

As of Tuesday, Harford County had reported 232 cases of COVID 19, including one confirmed death and six suspected deaths.

