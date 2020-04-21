PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Thirteen cases of coronavirus have now been tied to the Oak Crest Senior Living Facility in Parkville, officials said Tuesday.
In a statement, the facility said five residents and eight staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The facility houses 2,100 residents and has 1,300 employees.
“Oak Crest remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting the health and well-being of residents and staff members. Our on-site Medical Center and Employee Health and Wellness Center staffed by full-time physicians and other medical experts provide us a level of geriatric expertise that has been invaluable in our response to COVID-19,” officials said. “We continue to do everything in our power to prevent the spread of the virus anywhere on campus by carefully reviewing all CDC guidelines and implementing measures that meet or exceed their recommendations.”
All staff members who provide direct patient care are wearing personal protective equipment to slow the virus’s spread, the facility said. Residents, meanwhile, are staying in their units and have access to services like in-home dining delivery.
Officials reported the first case at the facility on March 29.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.