



Gov. Larry Hogan is now allowing the state’s barbershops and salons to stay open to service essential personnel only during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, some licensed beauty professionals called on the governor to let them stay open, with safety precautions in place.

The guidance on the order now says that while barbershops and salons are required to generally stay closed, they can provide services to essential personnel under certain conditions.

The barber/salon may only provide services to customers on an appointment basis, and walk-ins are not allowed. They also can only have one customer in the establishment at a time.

They also can only service employees who are required by their employer to have certain “grooming standards,” and the customer must have written documentation of the employer’s standards. This could include a letter from the employer or a copy of the employer’s policy establishing the standards.

The new guidance also requires the customer and barber/salon staff to wear face coverings unless it would be impossible for the services to be performed with a face covering on.

Then, after each customer, the staff must clean and disinfect the area where they performed services in accordance with CDC and the Maryland Department of Health guidelines.

The barber/salon must also get phone contact information from each customer. If any staff test positive for COVID-19, they must tell all customers promptly who was serviced at their establishment in the 14-day period before the date the establishment staff gets test results.

The state has set up a website to help small businesses, including those struggling with closures.