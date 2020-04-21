CORONAVIRUS IN MDGov. Larry Hogan, First Lady Yumi Acquire 500K COVID-19 Testing Kits From South Korean Lab
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — There are now more than 14,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 600 deaths in Maryland, according to new data released Tuesday morning. More than 900 people have also recovered from the virus.

According to the state health department, there are now 14,193 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 584 have died from the virus and 68 more probable deaths. That’s an increase of 509 coronavirus cases since Monday morning.

Beginning Tuesday, the state will display current hospitalizations, ICU beds, and acute beds, as well as deaths by date of occurrence.

More than 59,400 tested negative for COVID-19 in the state and of the 3,158 hospitalized over the span of the virus, 930 were released from isolation. Currently, 1,433 people are hospitalized with 526 in intensive care and 907 are in acute care.

The 21215 zip code remains at the top for the number of cases.

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 56 (2)
Anne Arundel 1,157 (45) 7*
Baltimore City 1,542 (54) 5*
Baltimore County 1,925 (51) 7*
Calvert 116 (4)
Caroline 41
Carroll 330 (31)
Cecil 134 (3)
Charles 401 (22) 1*
Dorchester 25 (1)
Frederick 632 (28) 5*
Garrett 4
Harford 232 (1) 6*
Howard 565 (12) 1*
Kent 29 (1)
Montgomery 2,768 (99) 17*
Prince George’s 3,734 (111) 7*
Queen Anne’s 27 (2)
St. Mary’s 107 (3)
Somerset 11
Talbot 22 (1)
Washington 126 (3)
Wicomico 176 (2)
Worcester 33
Data Not Available (108) 12*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 118
10-19 318
20-29 1,543 (2)
30-39 2,329 (11)
40-49 2,539 (12) 1*
50-59 2,712 (34) 5*
60-69 2,083 (84) 10*
70-79 1,432 (135) 9*
80+ 1,119 (201) 31*
Age Data Not Available (105) 12*
Female: 7,623 (270) 39*
Male: 6,570 (314) 29*
Gender Data Not Available:

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 5,322 (218) 17*
Asian (NH) 296 (21) 1*
White (NH) 3,327 (201) 37*
Hispanic 1,916 (32)
Other (NH) 552 (17)
Data Not Available 2,780 (95) 13*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

