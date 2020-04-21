



There are now more than 14,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 600 deaths in Maryland, according to new data released Tuesday morning. More than 900 people have also recovered from the virus.

According to the state health department, there are now 14,193 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 584 have died from the virus and 68 more probable deaths. That’s an increase of 509 coronavirus cases since Monday morning.

Beginning Tuesday, the state will display current hospitalizations, ICU beds, and acute beds, as well as deaths by date of occurrence.

More than 59,400 tested negative for COVID-19 in the state and of the 3,158 hospitalized over the span of the virus, 930 were released from isolation. Currently, 1,433 people are hospitalized with 526 in intensive care and 907 are in acute care.

The 21215 zip code remains at the top for the number of cases.

ZIP CODES WITH HIGHEST CASES COUNTS (6-10): 20902, 213 cases, Montgomery

20785, 187 cases, Prince George's

20784, 186 cases, Prince George's

20772, 182 cases, Prince George's

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 56 (2) Anne Arundel 1,157 (45) 7* Baltimore City 1,542 (54) 5* Baltimore County 1,925 (51) 7* Calvert 116 (4) Caroline 41 Carroll 330 (31) Cecil 134 (3) Charles 401 (22) 1* Dorchester 25 (1) Frederick 632 (28) 5* Garrett 4 Harford 232 (1) 6* Howard 565 (12) 1* Kent 29 (1) Montgomery 2,768 (99) 17* Prince George’s 3,734 (111) 7* Queen Anne’s 27 (2) St. Mary’s 107 (3) Somerset 11 Talbot 22 (1) Washington 126 (3) Wicomico 176 (2) Worcester 33 Data Not Available (108) 12*

By Age Range and Gender



Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 118 10-19 318 20-29 1,543 (2) 30-39 2,329 (11) 40-49 2,539 (12) 1* 50-59 2,712 (34) 5* 60-69 2,083 (84) 10* 70-79 1,432 (135) 9* 80+ 1,119 (201) 31* Age Data Not Available (105) 12* Female: 7,623 (270) 39* Male: 6,570 (314) 29* Gender Data Not Available:

By Race and Ethnicity



Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 5,322 (218) 17* Asian (NH) 296 (21) 1* White (NH) 3,327 (201) 37* Hispanic 1,916 (32) Other (NH) 552 (17) Data Not Available 2,780 (95) 13*

