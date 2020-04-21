Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are now 152 cases of COVID-19 within the Maryland correctional system, according to DPSCS data.
The first and only death within the system was an inmate, in his 60s with underlying medical conditions who had been hospitalized for weeks.
There are 107 officers who have the virus, and 14 officers who have recovered. There are six staff members with the virus.
Here is a complete breakdown of the cases in the correctional system:
- Jessup Correctional Institution: 42 cases
- 15 inmates
- 16 officers
- Dorsey Run Correctional Facility: 19 cases
- 4 inmates
- 15 officers
- Maryland Correctional Institution for Women: 32 cases
- 10 inmates
- 20 officers
- 2 contract employees (from previous data)
- Patuxent Institution: 16 cases
- 7 inmates
- 4 officers
- 5 contract employees (from previous data)
- Maryland Correctional Training Center: 2 cases
- 0 inmates
- 2 officers
- Maryland Correctional Institution- Jessup: 7 cases
- 0 inmates
- 6 officers
- 1 contract employee (from previous data)
- Maryland Reception, Diagnostics and Classification Center: 25 cases
- 1 inmate
- 24 officers
- Metropolitan Transition Center: 11 cases
- 0 inmates
- 10 officers
- Baltimore Central Booking & Intake Center: 5 cases (note: The data lists five cases but only has four cases listed)
- 0 inmates
- 4 officers
- Western Correctional Institution/North Branch Correctional Institution: 1 case
- 0 inmates
- 0 officers
- 1 contract employee (from previous data)
- Roxbury Correctional Institution: 1 case
- 1 inmate
- 0 officers
Cases in Maryland have jumped overall past 16,000, and nearly 600 people have died.
