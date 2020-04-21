Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland has released 2,000 inmates from its jails, prisons and other detention facilities in the past five weeks in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus behind bars.
The Department of Public Safety reports 152 cases of COVID-19 in the correctional system, including more than 100 cases involving corrections officers.
One inmate has died from the virus.
On Saturday, Gov. Larry Hogan signed an executive order to expedite the release of hundreds of inmates to slow the spread of COVID-19.
