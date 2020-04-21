CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore than 14K cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, nearly 600 deaths reported
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, coronavirus response, COVID-19, inmates released, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland has released 2,000 inmates from its jails, prisons and other detention facilities in the past five weeks in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus behind bars.

The Department of Public Safety reports 152 cases of COVID-19 in the correctional system, including more than 100 cases involving corrections officers.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

One inmate has died from the virus.

READ MORE: 152 COVID-19 Cases Within Maryland Correctional System, Including 39 Inmates

On Saturday, Gov. Larry Hogan signed an executive order to expedite the release of hundreds of inmates to slow the spread of COVID-19.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply