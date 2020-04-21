



An Egyptian military craft with medical supplies to help with the coronavirus pandemic arrived at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday.

The Egyptian government sent over personal protective equipment and other materials to “support the United States as it combats the coronavirus.”

Maryland Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, co-chair of the House Egyptian Caucus, thanked Egypt and its people in a tweet for the donation of nearly eight tons of PPE.

WJZ reached out to his office but they were unsure of how much of the PPE would be staying in Maryland.

Ruppersberger said he was told that the country sent 200,000 masks, 48,000 shoe covers, 20,000 surgical caps, 3,000 biohazard suits, 2,000 disposable surgical suits/scrubs and an assortment of other medical consumables and testing/diagnostic components.

As co-chair of the #bipartisan House Egyptian Caucus, I want to thank Egypt and its people for its generous donation of nearly 8 tons of desperately-needed PPE as we combat t#COVIDー19, especially as they are amid their own fight against the same outbreak… https://t.co/N5MPuYZkpT — Dutch Ruppersberger (@Call_Me_Dutch) April 21, 2020

“This is why international diplomacy and maintaining relationships with allies like Egypt are essential not in times of crisis, but every day,” he tweeted.

