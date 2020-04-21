Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Housing Authority of Baltimore City has launched a new coronavirus public awareness campaign.
The “Everybody Is At Risk” campaign is meant to inform and educate residents about the importance of practicing social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Residents will soon notice yard signs throughout the community to remind people to stay six feet apart.
As of Tuesday, there have been 1,542 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Baltimore and 54 deaths have been reported. Infection rates are disproportionately higher among communities of color and the elderly.
As of Tuesday, there have been 1,542 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Baltimore and 54 deaths have been reported. Infection rates are disproportionately higher among communities of color and the elderly.