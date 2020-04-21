Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Restaurant Association of Maryland is calling for a $240 billion federal recovery program to help struggling restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The group estimates 40 percent of restaurants statewide are out of business due to the pandemic and 150,000 workers are without jobs.
They also want to see a tax credit or grant program created to help restaurants that need to make physical changes to follow social distancing guidelines and other changes.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.