CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore than 14K cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, nearly 600 deaths reported
(CBS Newspath) — An emergency room doctor in Corpus Christi, Texas, thought of a creative way to distance himself from his family and still stay close while on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Jason Barnes is staying in his kids’ treehouse to keep his family safe. He’s an ER doctor at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital and has treated COVID-19 patients

“I came up with the treehouse quarantine,” Dr. Barnes said. “Welcome to my crib.”

Dr. Barnes has a cooler for food, water, a bathroom, air conditioning, and a bed. “It takes a little getting used to sleeping on a bunk bed made out of cedar wood,” he said.

He considered an RV or hotel, but the treehouse keeps him close to home

“Quarantine is serious. It’s the only way we’re gonna beat this thing,” he said.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

