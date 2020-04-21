



But, while he was on to talk about something serious, Hogan and host Whoopi Goldberg took a minute to talk about a post that went viral last week from one Maryland police department.

The Taneytown Police Department posted a reminder to Facebook on April 14 saying, “Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox. You know who you are. This is your final warning.”

“I have a really dopey question to ask you about a local Maryland Police Department recently posted a PSA on Facebook that went viral. They wrote, please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox. Now I know they weren’t talking about me. But do you know who they were talking about consensus seriously this is your final warning, you know,” Whoopi asked Gov. Hogan.

“Apparently there’s somebody in this small town who keeps going to check his mail without any pants on. This is not part of any executive orders on our part,” Hogan said with a chuckle. “I’m hoping he was wearing a mask at the time.”

“On the other hand, I think it’s probably gonna help with social distancing because people are gonna stay six feet apart, away from him, ” Hogan added. “So I don’t know why; he should probably put his pants on but at least he’s not getting [near] people.”

They Taneytown Police Department is known for posting jokes on their social media accounts, which often get some laughs and shares.