TANEYTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Three Carroll County men are charged with murder after police found the body of a Taneytown man set on fire in West Virginia, police say.
John Black, III; Monroe Merrell and David Sanford, Jr., are all charged in the death of 33-year-old Jonathan Riddle. Riddle’s body was found on fire on March 18 in Rippon, West Virginia, about 30 miles southwest of Frederick.
Police have not yet released a possible motive.
All three men are in custody in other states and are awaiting extradition to Maryland.