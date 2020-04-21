CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore than 14K cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, nearly 600 deaths reported
TANEYTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Three Carroll County men are charged with murder after police found the body of a Taneytown man set on fire in West Virginia, police say.

John Black, III; Monroe Merrell and David Sanford, Jr., are all charged in the death of 33-year-old Jonathan Riddle. Riddle’s body was found on fire on March 18 in Rippon, West Virginia, about 30 miles southwest of Frederick.

Police have not yet released a possible motive.

All three men are in custody in other states and are awaiting extradition to Maryland.

