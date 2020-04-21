Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Much of Maryland is under the threat for severe weather on Tuesday.
A front will bring with it some slightly warmer temperatures and also a risk for strong to severe storms.
Areas north and east of Baltimore are under a slight risk for severe storms while areas south and west are under a lower risk.
The best chance for storms will be between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
An early wave of rain will move through the region around 9 a.m. Tuesday followed by a line of thunderstorms around noon. The storms will move out within hours, and once the front passes, cooler air will move into the region.
