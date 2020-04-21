CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore than 14K cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, nearly 600 deaths reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Much of Maryland is under the threat for severe weather on Tuesday.

A front will bring with it some slightly warmer temperatures and also a risk for strong to severe storms.

Areas north and east of Baltimore are under a slight risk for severe storms while areas south and west are under a lower risk.

The best chance for storms will be between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

An early wave of rain will move through the region around 9 a.m. Tuesday followed by a line of thunderstorms around noon. The storms will move out within hours, and once the front passes, cooler air will move into the region.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

