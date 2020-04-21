LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Police Department homicide unit is currently investigating a shooting that left two men dead in the Landover area on Saturday.
The victims, 24-year-old Pearris Clark of Rockville and 26-year-old Eugene Deondre Jones of Oxon Hill, were found along with two others in a parking lot on the 7500 block of Courtney Place on Saturday night around 11:30 p.m.
Clark and Jones were pronounced dead on the scene while the two other victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.
PGPD believe that this was not a random incident and are working to establish a motive and suspect or suspects in the crime.
They are asking that anyone with information about the case call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text, “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgpolice.org and submit a tip online. Please refer to case 20-0019766.