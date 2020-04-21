SUITLAND, Md. (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is attempting to identify and arrest the suspects involved in the killing of a 34-year-old man in Suitland on Friday night.
The victim, Dwayne Coleman, is a Suitland native and he was found inside a residence on the 3400 block of Bonita Street on Friday night. Officers responding to the call found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The homicide detectives for the department are working to establish a potential motive and identify suspects in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 20-0019640.