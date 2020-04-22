MIDDLE RIVER, MD. (WJZ) — Two men are in custody after allegedly trying to rob a woman at gunpoint Monday night in Middle River, police said Wednesday.
Baltimore County Police learned that just after 10:27 p.m., a woman was standing behind the Middle River Assembly of God in the 9600 block of Bird River Road, when two suspects walked up to her and demanded money. One of the suspects was armed with what was apparently a handgun.
The woman screamed for help and the suspects ran away. Police quickly found them and arrested them in the 1200 block of Middle River Road.
Nigel Carlton Torrence, 21 and Dontrell Kelvin Randall, 19, are charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault and second-degree assault. Both men are being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no-bail status pending a bail review hearing.