BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man is dead and three others were injured in two separate shootings in southwest Baltimore.
Around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to an area hospital after a man who was shot in his face and shoulder came in for treatments. He was in surgery when officers arrived.
They believe he was shot near the Leon Day Park, but officers were unable to find a crime scene.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Then around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 200 block of S. Collins Avenue for a shooting.
There they found a 22 year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive. Medic arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
A short time later, two men ages 42 and 31 walked into area hospitals and were suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Both told detectives they were on Collins Avenue when they were shot.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.