BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh joined 18 other attorneys general in urging 3M to do more to combat inflated prices of N95 respirators and other desperately needed personal protective equipment.
The coalition highlights that, while 3M has committed to maintaining prices for N95 respirators, distributors of 3M products and others in the marketplace have been charging unconscionable prices.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
In the letter, the coalition said:
“It is crucial that hospitals, healthcare workers, and first responders have access to these masks and other PPE and that they are able to obtain them at reasonable prices so that they can care for patients with COVID-19 as well as others needing medical attention.”
The attorneys general ask 3M to take the following actions, in addition to the steps they have already taken, to work towards eliminating price gouging of PPE:
- Continue to publish policies prohibiting price gouging by its distributors and cease doing business with those distributors who violate them.
- Create a database of 3M’s inventory of N95 respirators for government officials and healthcare providers; and,
- Make transparent how inventory is being distributed and how orders are being filed.
In addition to Maryland, the letter was signed by the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.