BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 72-year-old woman who had been reported missing was found dead in a home Tuesday afternoon, police say.
Officers responded to a home in the 5500 block of The Alameda to do a follow-up on a missing person at around 5 p.m. When they got to the home, they were allowed entrance into the home.
Once they got inside, they found the body of the 72-year-old, Lillian Herndon. Police said there were obvious signs of foul play.
An officer pronounced her dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives were called in to investigate this incident and are actively working leads.
Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-8667lockup.