CBS Local’s Matt Weiss spoke with Buckley to discuss this week’s episode and the progression of Sonny through the years.

MW: Hey there A.J., excited to talk to you about this week’s new episode “Edge Of Nowhere.” As things have been going the last few weeks there’s been a lot of tension building up with your character Sonny. He’s been sent to Armory school and then everything that went down at the barbecue, so what do you think is going on in Sonny’s mind right now as things seem to keep piling on top of one another?

AJB: I think the whole team is going to change; as teams do, as families do, people grow. What they thought their life was going to be or where they were going to be or the people that they’re with isn’t what they had in mind. I think change is what Sonny’s never been good with. I think there’s a lot of fear because his family, his brothers pretty much is the only family he’s had in his life; he can feel a shift in everything. I think that puts a lot of stress on him.

MW: What’s it been like for you playing Sonny over the years, a character who has a bit of an edge to him?

AJB: I love it. It’s probably one of the funnest characters I’ve gotten to play. I just kind of play this Texan wise-ass, this hard charging kind of character. It’s really something I’ve always wanted to play. One of my all-time favorite characters is John McClane. This is the closest I’ve got to play that type of character, being a hard charging, door kicker, it’s been really fun.

The writers this year have been really great. Spencer, our showrunner gives you some great material. With Sonny going back to Texas and getting into work with his dad and work out his relationship with his father, introducing the character Rachel Boston a high school love that he had. For me it was cool to see Sonny going back, it got me to understand sort of what is behind the curtain. He’s very closed off in certain things, but this he sort of has to face, to look at who he is and the changes that he internally needs to make as a man. Be a better man, to be a better teammate.

MW: I always think that’s so cool when actors play a character for a number of years and they get a chance to understand and grow. Has that changed the way that you view Sonny? Has it changed the way you want to portray him from first day to where you are now?

AJB: I think yeah. I think in how the story is going too and how it pertains to your life. You evolve as an actor you evolve a better understanding of who the guy is. I really love Sonny. Every part of Sonny that fun loving, hard charging guy. I’ve incorporated a lot of myself in there. From when I first read the pilot script to who he is now, it’s a really cool evolution; especially this season.

MW: Very cool. I mentioned earlier, new episode called “Edge Of Nowhere.” What can you tell us about this week’s episode? What do we have in store for Sonny next?

AJB: I think the biggest thing is his relationship with his dad. It shows him what he could look like years down the road if he doesn’t change certain things about him. Also being reminded of this love that he has, this woman and making the choice to be vulnerable and not be afraid to tell some someone how he feels, I think that’s the hardest thing for Sonny, being able to verbalize any sort of sensitive or emotional side of him.

MW: Last question before I let you go, with everything going on in the world right now, people stuck at home and not too many places to go or too many things to do. What does it mean to you to be able to be part of a show where people can suspend reality for a little bit and get some entertainment and just put everything else aside for a little while?

AJB: It’s actually been really cool because I’ve been able to connect with the fans and stuff. You really hear through Instagram or Facebook or whatnot the things they’re posting, it’s so great. Each week they have something to look forward to and they really enjoy this season so far.

If you can just give them that one hour to tap out, to be part of something. I feel like the show’s been getting better and better with so much more story with these characters there’s so much deeper we can go. I think the fact that the audience has been with us for so long, we’re able to dig deeper and give them better content and more interesting stories as the seasons progress.

MW: Very cool. I‘m a big fan, I’ll be watching. Thank you so much. I hope everything keeps going well for you and all the best moving forward.

AJB: Likewise, take care of yourself!

