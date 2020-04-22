Comments
ROANOKE, VA (WJZ) — Police in Virginia are searching for three abducted children, who are believed to be in “extreme danger.”
The children, 6-year-old Cameron Allison, 6-year-old Emma Allison and 21-month-old Colin Allison, were last seen in Roanoke County, Virginia around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Cameron is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. Emma is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes and Colin is a white male with blonde hair and brown eyes.
The children were taken by John Varion Allison and his wife Ruby Marie Allison.
John is now in custody and Virginia State Police say the children are traveling with Ruby in a 1999 Maroon Chevy Suburban with Virginia plates: VVU-3796.
Ruby is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 5-foot-3 and 160 pounds.
Call 911, if you see them.
So the children were abducted by their “parents” and are in extreme danger??????