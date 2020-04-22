ROANOKE, VA (WJZ) — Police in Virginia are searching for three abducted children, who are believed to be in “extreme danger,”
The children, 6-year-old Cameron Allison, 6-year-old Emma Allison and 21-month-old Colin Allison, were last seen in Roanoke County, Virginia around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Cameron is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. Emma is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes and Colin is a white male with blonde hair and brown eyes.
The children may have been taken by John Varion Allison and his wife Ruby Marie Allison. John is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s 5-foot-9 and weighs 185 pounds. Ruby is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 5-foot-3 and 160 pounds.
They could be traveling in a maroon 2006 Cadillac sedan with license plate: VMN 8238 or a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban SUV with the tags: VVU 3796
Call 911, if you see them.