ROANOKE, VA (WJZ) — Police in Virginia are searching for three abducted children, who are believed to be in “extreme danger,”

The children, 6-year-old Cameron Allison, 6-year-old Emma Allison and 21-month-old Colin Allison, were last seen in Roanoke County, Virginia around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Cameron is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. Emma is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes and Colin is a white male with blonde hair and brown eyes.

The children may have been taken by John Varion Allison and his wife Ruby Marie Allison. John is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s 5-foot-9 and weighs 185 pounds. Ruby is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 5-foot-3 and 160 pounds.

They could be traveling in a maroon 2006 Cadillac sedan with license plate: VMN 8238 or a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban SUV with the tags: VVU 3796

Call 911, if you see them.

https://twitter.com/VSPPIO/status/1252826188562567176

