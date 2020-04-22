BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh joined a coalition of 27 attorneys general urging the telecommunications industry to strengthen commitments to protect consumers struggling financially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Frosh and the other attorneys general also called upon the FCC to support additional efforts to reduce the economic burden to those customers.
“Access to the internet is vital for individuals and small businesses during this worldwide pandemic,” said Attorney General Frosh. “Additional commitments from the industry to ensure that Americans can remain connected will help protect the health, safety and employment of people and businesses across the nation.”
The FCC announced in March that many companies had pledged for 60 days to not terminate service to residential or small business customers for nonpayment; waive late fees; and open Wi-Fi hotspots to anyone who needs them.
The attorneys general said the commitments are commendable, but 60 days is not enough.
