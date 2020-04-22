



Baltimore City Public Schools announced Wednesday student report cards for the third quarter can be viewed electronically beginning on April 28, and a new grading options for the fourth quarter.

Beginning April 28, all Baltimore City Public Schools (City Schools) student report cards, including charter schools, for the third quarter may be viewed

Report cards can be viewed electronically by using the Campus Portal.

Families without access to Campus Portal and cannot receive mail should call the online learning support help desk after April 28, at 443-984-2001.

If a student’s report card has not been viewed by May 5, the school principal will send a secure email to families with the report card information.

Report cards will be mailed to families no later than May 8.

City Schools has also announced its Fourth Quarter Grading plan.

It will offer a Pass/Incomplete grading option for quarter four for students in Pre-K-12.

Graded work will include online learning opportunities, learning packets and lessons via television.

Students may submit work assigned to them via our distance learning platforms. Students engaging with learning packets will not return paper copies. Instead, teachers will monitor and offer support to students via weekly check-in calls.

Charter and contract schools may have different requirements for 4th quarter based on their model. Families should look for guidance on their school’s website the week of April 27.

