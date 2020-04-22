Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A second COVID-19 testing site may soon open in Baltimore County.
Officials are reviewing potential options along the Liberty Road corridor. They’re hoping to have more information in the coming days.
This comes after the county’s first testing site opened at the fairgrounds in Timonium.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.