



Gov. Larry Hogan announced the reopening of the previously closed Laurel Hospital as the new Laurel Medical Center. Prince George’s County has the highest concentration of coronavirus cases in the state.

The renovated hospital will now provide an additional 135 beds including 35 intensive care beds to treat coronavirus patients. It will be staffed by 400 contracted medical professionals and was opened months before originally planned.

The hospital first opened in 1978, which Hogan said was the year his father was elected as the Prince George’s County executive.

“Over the years, this facility helped save many lives before it was downsized and downgraded it,” he said. ” But now with its rebirth it is once again going to help us save lives, not just here in Prince George’s County, but throughout the National Capital Region.”

As of this morning. Prince George’s County, as has had 3875 cases of COVID-19 and Maryland has 14,775 confirmed cases. In the past 35 days, 631 Marylanders have lost their lives to this deadly virus.

Hogan also said he would be announcing his Road To Recovery Plan Friday and discussed the steps Maryland will need to take to prepare to reopen.

In addition to reopening Laurel Hospital the 250-bed field hospital at the Baltimore Convention Center is completely staffed and set up. The state will begin admitting patients who no longer require hospitalization, but need a place to complete their care and fully recover.

The state also opened the first beds at Adventist Fort Washington Medical Center in Prince George’s County and are adding additional beds, including ICU beds, there and at UM Prince George’s Hospital Center in Cheverly.

They are also expanding capacity with 22 response tents across the state, including at Doctors Community Hospital, in Lanham, Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Clinton, Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring and Washington Adventist Hospital in White Oak.

There also adding 100 additional beds at Jessup and at Hagerstown to address the needs of corrections and detention centers.

“We’re now on track to not only reach, but actually exceed our goal of 6,000 additional beds by reaching a surge capacity of more than 6,700 new beds in the coming weeks,” Hogan said.

