BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A crew member working at the Southwestern Sanitation Yard has tested positive for COVID-19, the Baltimore Department of Public Works confirmed Wednesday morning.
The crew member tested positive Tuesday night and was sent home to self-isolate, along with his crew, which are generally a group of three people, DPW said.
The vehicles and building at the location on 701 Reedbird Avenue have been sanitized overnight and the department is currently looking at names for additional testing.
Trash will still be collected and the location is currently still open, DPW said.
