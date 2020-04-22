



BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s sports teams are joining the city to deliver meals to vulnerable senior adults during the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Jack Young announced.

The City will work with the Orioles, Ravens, Salvation Army and Maryland Stadium Authority to provide 10,000 meals to vulnerable seniors living independently and across the 145 senior living facilities and residential housing in Baltimore.

The operation will start Monday, April 27 and it will be run by the Salvation Army.

“Taking care of our vulnerable older adult population is always a top priority for this administration,” said Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young. “I am extremely grateful for the partnership and support from the State, Salvation Army and our home teams, the Orioles and the Ravens. Continued collaboration is how we will ensure all residents of Baltimore have the essential resources needed as we continue to progress through this public health emergency.”

This feeding effort is funded in part by a $100,000 donation by the Ravens, and will keep going as long as the community needs it, according to a city release.

The meals will include a cold lunch and a microwavable dinner.

The city’s Department of Transportation will provide drivers of the vehicles, donated by Perdue Farms, and the Salvation Army will provide volunteers to come with the drivers and deliver two meals, once daily, to previously identified seniors who have been referred by the city’s MAP system.

The operation will be staged at the Camden Yards Sports Complex.

Baltimore Orioles Manager, Brandon Hyde and General Manager, Mike Elias are donating masks to equip the volunteers.

“During this time of separation and uncertainty, this combined effort enables our community to come together to provide hope and connection to the most vulnerable of our neighbors,” said Major Gene A. Hogg, Area Commander for The Salvation Army of Central Maryland.

The Salvation Army is looking for 1,000 volunteers to help out with this operation, and they assure residents that the volunteer effort complies with Gov. Hogan’s executive order from March 23 on social distancing measures.

For more information about volunteering and to register, visit www.sa-md.org/ravens or email Samantha Bowman at samantha.bowman@uss.salvationarmy.org.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.