



Families are struggling to keep food on the table, but they got a little help from celebrity chef José Andrés and his charity World Central Kitchen Wednesday when they were in Baltimore giving out food.

It’s one of the 10 locations giving away 20,000 meals per week here in Baltimore thanks to World Central Kitchen, a charity started by famous chef José Andrés, who is making it his mission to help feed America.

Andrés delivered boxes too heavy for these kids to carry on their own. He set up at schools across the city

“This is day one so we’re gonna be adjusting and gauging,” said Nate Mook, CEO of World Central Kitchen.

State Delegate Brooke Lierman first contacted the nonprofit.

“You never know whats going to happen when you send an email to a generic email address,” Lierman said.

“It was wonderful to hear from Brooke and figure out how we could engage,” Mook added.

“Every week there is more need and every week more people are showing up at community food pantries and at our schools and at our city rec center sites in need of additional food,” Lierman added.

World Central Kitchen will be providing 20,000 meals per week in Baltimore. The meals Wednesday included sandwiches and ribs and little dinner trays.

Families can pick up food on foot or by car.

“We come and we pick up and we distribute to our older relatives,” Valerie said.

The charity is working in partnership with Revolution Foods and local schools like Fort Worthington Elementary/Middle School to distribute meals twice a week.

“So important what you’re doing transforming your school into this hub for this community,” Andrés said.

World Central Kitchen says they’re here to stay.

“We’re gonna be in Baltimore as long as we’re needed we’re not planning on going anywhere,” Mook said.

Andrés said he is also working with about ten local restaurants helping them reopen so they can in turn help him feed those in need. For a full list of locations and details about the food, see below:

WEDNESDAY DELIVERY

Fort Worthington Elementary/Middle 2710 E Hoffman Street 21213

Baltimore Montessori Public Charter #336 1600 Guilford Ave 21202

Vanguard Collegiate Middle #374 5000 Truesdale Ave. 21206

Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle #134 1101 Winston Ave 21212

Edgewood Elementary #67 1900 Edgewood St 21216

FRIDAY DELIVERY

Elmer A. Henderson: A Johns Hopkins Partnership School #368 2100 Ashland Ave 21205

Southwest Baltimore Charter #328 1300 Herkimer St 21223

Sarah M. Roach Elementary #73 3434 Old Frederick Road 21229

Highlandtown Elementary/Middle #237 231 S Eaton Street 21224

Harford Heights Elementary #37 2050 N. Wolfe St. 21213

More information on the program can be found here: https://wck.org/news/chefsforamerica-week5

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.