BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Downtown Partnership of Baltimore joins Harbor Park Garage to support Heart of the Park, a program to provide free meals to anyone in need.
The service started in late March when the garage teamed up with Chef Nancy Longo, of the local restaurant Pierpoint to create the service.
Heart of the Park now hands out as many as 250 meals a day, and Downtown Partnership has stepped in to create online donation tools.
To pick up a free meal, drive to 55 Market Place, Baltimore, Md. When you get there pick up a ticket to enter a garage, where the program says you will not be charged.
Then, go to Level 3, where attendants will be waiting. Roll down the passenger window and tell them how many people you need to feed.
Drivers will be given two meals, one ready to eat and one ready to heat up. Then exit the garage free of charge.
To make a donation or learn more about the program, visit www.GoDowntownBaltimore.com and look for the Heart of the Park logo.
So you have not filled your gas tank up in the past month and when you do the cost will be around $1.00 per gallon! You have not been out to dinner in the past month and have been able to cook at home, (If you can call it that!) You are saving a lot of dough!! If you are looking for somewhere to donate your entertainment funds, since the concert you were going to go to was canceled and the movie theaters are all closed too. Please consider to Donating to Heart of the Park!! This is the one that I spoke about that Pierpoint Restaurant is doing the meals, 2 meals per person per day too!! Oh and someone had to remind me about sporting events! Like we all enjoying the replays of every sport and then some on all of the sports channels! Every day we aren’t enjoying them live we are saving big bucks! Donate 5% of what you are saving to this charity or your favorite one! Nancy Longo and her team will appreciate the help!!